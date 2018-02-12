SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill under consideration in the Legislature would prohibit Oregon pet stores from selling dogs purchased from breeders.

The Statesman Journal reports the bill would require that dogs come from an animal shelter or rescue group. Violators could be fined up to $500 for offering non-rescue dogs.

State Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, says the bill would hinder puppy mills while helping dogs that languish in shelters. California passed a similar bill that takes effect next year.

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council opposes the bill. Its president, Mike Bober, says such bills lessen protections for buyers. Under federal law, pet stores must buy from registered breeders, which are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rescue dogs, meanwhile, don’t come with health histories or warranties.

