EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon meatpacking company that has been in operation for more than a century has closed its two facilities in the Eugene area.

Bartels Packing closed its slaughterhouse and meatpacking operations last week, leading to a 142 employee layoffs.

In a letter to workers on Friday, company President Chris Bartels says falling sales, accumulating inventory and the loss of a major customer contributed to the decline of the company. He says those difficulties coincided with line of credit coming due.

Bartels says employees were not given advance warning because it could have jeopardized efforts to save the company. He says the company was unable to secure a buyer in time.

The company did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.