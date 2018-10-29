PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A measure to ban the use of state funds to pay for abortions is on the ballot in Oregon, the state with the least restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

If it passes, Measure 106 would mean women who receive their health care through state Medicaid would not have insurance coverage for abortions.

Public employees such as teachers and firefighters and their dependents would also have to pay out of pocket. Opponents say it’s a backdoor ban on abortions.

The federal government bans Medicaid funding of abortions and two-thirds of states follow that lead.

Oregon is one of 17 states that uses its own tax dollars to fund abortions for women who are eligible for Medicaid.