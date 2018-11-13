ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Marijuana is legal in Oregon, but you can’t barter it for a car.
Police in Albany, Oregon, said Tuesday a car dealer posted a Mazda SUV for sale on an online marketplace on Friday. A man contacted the dealer and offered to trade cannabis for the car.
Matthew Franks, 38, of Independence, Oregon, showed up at a parking-lot rendezvous site that evening, expecting to meet the car seller.
Instead, police were waiting for him.
Police spokesman Brad Liles says Franks was arrested and put into the Linn County Jail. Liles says police seized 5.4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) of marijuana, less than the agreed-upon amount.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Franks had an attorney.
Though marijuana is legal in Oregon, sales are regulated and those in the business must be licensed.