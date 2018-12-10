PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say methamphetamine and cocaine caused the death of a man who died after he was taken into police custody in downtown Portland on Thanksgiving Day.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled 52-year-old Richard Barry’s death was accidental and caused by acute meth and cocaine toxicity.

Authorities say Barry got into a scuffle with the officers after Portland State University campus police and public safety officers had responded to calls about him yelling and running through the streets.

Portland police also responded, and officers restrained Barry.

Police say an ambulance was called because of his behavior and an apparent medical condition. He died at the hospital.

Authorities haven’t said how much drugs were in Barry’s system or when he might have ingested them.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com