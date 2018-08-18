BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 23-year-old central Oregon man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.
The Bulletin reports that Victor Hugo Harrizon of Redmond received the sentence Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Harrizon pleaded guilty sodomizing and attempting to have oral sex with a 4-year-old girl and inappropriately touching another girl who was 10 at the time.
Judge A. Michael Adler called Harrizon a sexual predator and a monster at the sentencing hearing.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com