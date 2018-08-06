PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland-area man who was accused of shouting threats at a Muslim couple he followed in his car was sentenced to anger management classes, 100 hours of community service and three years of probation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 50-year-old Fredrick Nolan Sorrell was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest in April to two misdemeanor counts of intimidation.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede also ordered Sorrell to pay a $1,653 fine and have a meaningful discussion with Portland’s Muslim community.

Sorrell apologized to the couple during his previous plea hearing, saying they didn’t deserve his hateful rant, which occurred in May 2017.

Authorities say the Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations will organize Sorrell’s discussion with the Muslim community.

