PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man originally from Thailand pleaded guilty to federal charges of forced labor, visa fraud conspiracy and filing a false income tax return.
According to the plea agreement, Paul Jumroon of Depoe Bay fraudulently obtained visas to bring four Thai nationals into the United States to provide cheap labor at his restaurants — Curry in a Hurry in Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Teriyaki Thai in Ridgefield, Washington.
Prosecutors say Jumroon used threats of deportation, control over identification documents and other methods to force the victims to work about 80 hours a week for minimal pay.
Jumroon agreed Wednesday to pay the victims a combined $131,391.95 for their unpaid labor.
Jumroon is scheduled to be sentenced May 24. The maximum sentence for forced labor is 20 years in prison.