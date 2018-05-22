EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A St. Helens man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of his girlfriend.

The Register-Guard reports that Jeremy Milutin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree manslaughter in connection with Cheryl Elizabeth Hart’s death.

A grand jury had indicted Milutin on a murder charge after the 35-year-old Hart was killed.

Milutin is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on June 1. One of his lawyers said in court that a plea agreement in the case calls for a 30-year prison sentence.

Lane County Assistant District Attorney Bob Lane declined comment. Authorities have not said exactly how Hart was killed. Her remains were found in a wooded area of Klamath County.

Eugene police arrested Milutin on Aug. 5, 2016, the day that Hart was reported missing.

