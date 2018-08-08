SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield police say three men attacked another man after suspecting his red Portland Trail Blazers jersey signified he was in a gang.

Lt. Scott McKee tells The Register-Guard that the 45-year-old victim and his girlfriend were walking in Gamebird Park around midnight on July 31. That’s when the men demanded to know what gang he was in.

The victim was beaten after denying that he belonged to a gang.

Several 911 callers reported hearing screaming, and McKee says the unprovoked attack left the victim bloodied, bruised and broken.

Two men have since been arrested, each on a charge of assault. The Lane County District Attorney’s Office has yet to formally file the charges, however, and neither suspect is currently in custody. A third suspect has not yet been identified.

