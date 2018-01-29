PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is missing after a canoe overturned during a fishing trip east of Prineville.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Sunday afternoon to reports that a canoe with two men aboard flipped on the Ochoco Reservoir, and the men had become too tired to swim.

They arrived to find one man who made it to safety, and was being warmed up by someone on shore.

The other canoeist — 36-year-old Christopher Callahan of Prineville — had been seen going under the surface.

KTVZ reports the search for Callahan was suspended at nightfall and would resume Monday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Seaney says the men were not wearing life vests when their canoe capsized, but put them on while in the water. Witnesses said Callahan later removed his vest while trying to swim to shore.

They said he appeared disoriented, possibly from hypothermia.