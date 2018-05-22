ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a 34-year-old Oregon man of murdering his estranged wife on Valentine’s Day 2017.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports jurors returned the verdict against Jason Garlinghouse on Tuesday afternoon. Sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

The couple was going through divorce proceedings and a custody battle, but Sparki Garlinghouse would regularly show up at their Lebanon home to greet their two kids and get them ready for school.

Prosecutor Keith Stein said Jason Garlinghouse ambushed his wife during one such visit, shooting her eight times and then planting a knife in her hand.

Jason Garlinghouse testified Monday that he acted in self-defense.

Sparki Garlinghouse used the recorder on her cell phone whenever she entered the house. The audio from that day captured the jingling of keys, the creak of the door, a cough and then repeated gunshots.

