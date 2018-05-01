BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing a young relative of a woman he dated.

The Bulletin reports that Timothy Jay Gassner was sentenced Monday. A jury in April found him guilty of 13 felony counts, including seven of first-degree rape.

All the charges fall under Jessica’s Law, which in Oregon mandates a minimum prison sentence of 25 years for first-degree sex crimes in which a victim is younger than 12.

Gassner was the defense’s lone witness. He has denied the allegations, but authorities say they located a pair of the victim’s underwear containing Gassner’s DNA.

