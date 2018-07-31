COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A man who nearly decapitated his grandfather at a home in Coos Bay has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
The World newspaper reports 29-year-old James Thomasson received the sentence Monday after pleading guilty to murder.
Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says Thomasson was under the influence of methamphetamine when he stabbed 80-year-old Elmer Dennis multiple times last December.
In 2010, Thomasson’s older brother, Jeremiah Thomasson, pleaded no contest to attempted murder after slashing the throat of an auctioneer during an auction in Woodburn.
Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com