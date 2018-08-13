BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man accused of stealing $700,000 from his employer in Bend was sentenced to two years in prison.
KTVZ-TV reports William Walton III of Bend was sentenced Monday after entering an Alford plea earlier this year to two charges of first-degree aggravated theft.
In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Walton was arrested in 2015 and accused of embezzling from Jack Robinson and Sons, a general contracting company.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Cars plunge as Italian highway bridge collapses; 20 killed WATCH
- Google tracks your movements, like it or not
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Washington man's idea for defusing 'fecal time bomb' on Mount Everest
Walton also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.
___
Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/