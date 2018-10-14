DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A Polk County man died after being shot in the head during an incident south of Independence.
The Statesman Journal reports Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton says 31-year-old Joseph Sieg died in the Thursday night shooting.
A call came in at 8:38 p.m. notifying authorities of the incident.
Garton says multiple attempts of life-saving measures on Sieg were successful.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump campaign selling email and phone lists for millions of supporters
- Kushner paid almost no taxes for years, documents show
- ‘No way to even ask for help’: Florida Panhandle residents desperate for food and shelter VIEW
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I stepped over the line' with women
- Italian mayor once hailed for welcoming immigrants arrested for his actions
Garton ruled out suicide but says no arrests have been made in the case.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com