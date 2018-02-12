BEND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bend man who they say attacked a roommate with a hammer.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Matthew Planteen struck the 63-year-old victim early Sunday while the man was asleep. He then dragged him around the house, continuing to hit him with the hammer.

It took the victim about 12 hours to get to his phone and call friends. They went to the home, called 911, grabbed a baseball bat and held Planteen at bay until deputies arrived.

KTVZ reports the victim taken to a hospital in Bend, where a supervisor said he was in critical condition.

Planteen has been charged with assault, attempted murder and other crimes. It’s unknown if Planteen has retained a lawyer.

Investigators say the roommates had a recent disagreement about Planteen moving out.