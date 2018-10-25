PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon man received burns to more than half his body following an explosion in an illegal hash oil lab.

KOIN-TV reports 26-year-old Nicholas Helms was taken to the hospital Tuesday after the explosion at a trailer home in Lebanon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office called in the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team to investigate the scene.

Authorities say investigators found marijuana, cash and guns as well as evidence indicating an illegal butane hash oil lab.

They also discovered blasting caps, causing authorities to bring in the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit.

Lebanon is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Portland.

