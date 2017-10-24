HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of sexually abusing children in Oregon has been found in China and returned to the United States.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Toby Mendenhall was booked into the county jail Tuesday. Bail was set at $2.5 million.

Detective Mark Povolny says an investigation of Mendenhall began more than a year ago and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 2, 2016. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force discovered that Mendenhall was in Shanghai, and worked with Chinese authorities to return him to Oregon.

Mendenhall faces charges of sex abuse and sodomy. Court records list the initials of three victims — all girls.

He has yet to appear in court or be assigned an attorney.