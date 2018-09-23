BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say that a 19-year-old man was arrested in central Oregon after a series of drive-by paintball gun attacks.
Bend police say Zachary Taylor Richardson fired yellow and pink paintballs while cruising around town in a white Hyundai hatchback on Sept. 15 and 16.
There were at least 10 attacks reported by people who were pelted by the paintballs, including a man riding with his daughter in the back of their bicycle, an Uber driver, a man walking home from Walmart and two women in a vehicle.
Richardson, who couldn’t be reached for comment, was tracked down Thursday through witness descriptions of him and the car.
He now faces 25 criminal charges including unlawful use of a weapon, harassment, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
Police said they’re investigating accomplices involved.