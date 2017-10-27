PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted a federal officer by detonating an explosive as the officer approached his vehicle to make an arrest.

Jason Schaefer of suburban Portland lost several fingers in the Oct. 11 explosion. Police say he was sitting in his SUV when he took a match to cigarette pack that contained an explosive material.

The FBI says a detective working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force suffered ringing in his ears, and was hit with glass and the flesh from Schaefer’s mangled left hand.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel said Friday authorities found a package in Schaefer’s car that contained TATP, an explosive that’s been used in terrorist attacks. Packages with the same explosive were also found at Schaefer’s storage locker.

Schaefer remains in jail.