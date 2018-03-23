GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are in southwestern Oregon are looking for a 25-year-old man last seen meeting up with someone outside a casino.

Sheriff John Ward of Curry County says Andrea Greenfield reported her son Max Greenfield missing on Tuesday — three days after he left home in the coastal community of Harbor.

Ward says investigators learned that Greenfield had gone to a casino across the state line in Smith River, California.

They obtained surveillance footage showing him entering the Lucky 7 casino on Sunday at 1 a.m. He then went outside and waited near the back door.

Shortly before 2 a.m., he went around to the front of the casino, where he met a man. The two spoke for several minutes before walking south across the parking lot, parallel to Highway 101, out of camera view.

Greenfield is 6-foot, 150-160 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a skeleton key tattoo on his left forearm. He had been wearing black jeans, a dark T-shirt, a black jacket and a knit stocking cap. He was carrying a black duffel bag.

Those with information are asked to call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 541-247-3242.