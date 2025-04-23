Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit that seeks to overturn President Donald Trump’s new tariffs.

Oregon will lead the lawsuit, joined by 11 other states. The lawsuit argues Congress, not the president, has the power to set tariffs.

The tariffs announced three weeks ago are expected to slam Oregon’s trade-reliant economy, as well as the state’s robust footwear and apparel industry, which makes most of its products in Asia. Small businesses expect to get hammered by the new taxes on imported products.

The “reciprocal” tariffs were calculated on the basis of the U.S. trade deficit with foreign nations, resulting in high rates for some key Oregon trade partners. Goods from Vietnam, where Nike makes roughly half of its sneakers, were slapped with a 46% import tax.

Some of the tariffs — including the proposed tariff on Vietnam — have been paused, but a roughly 145% tariff on imports from China and a 10% global tariff remain.

In the lawsuit, Rayfield’s office argues the president doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally determine tariffs.

“By claiming the authority to impose immense and ever-changing tariffs on whatever goods entering the United States he chooses, for whatever reasons he finds convenient to declare an emergency, the President has upended the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy,” the Oregon Department of Justice wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York.

The Oregon Department of Justice says that also joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, like Rayfield a Democrat, on Monday spoke in Portland about federal legislation he co-sponsored that would pull the plug on the tariffs. The legislation is expected to get a vote next week.

