PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State Rep. John Huffman has resigned from the Oregon Legislature.
The Republican from The Dalles told The Oregonian/OregonLive last week he was pursuing a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and wouldn’t seek re-election.
But Huffman decided to leave right away, announcing his resignation in an Oct. 28 letter to Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.
Huffman had been in Legislature for 10 years.
Huffman’s heavily Republican district includes portions of four counties. Commissioners in those counties will appoint his successor.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com