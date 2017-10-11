PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Couples in both Oregon and Kentucky are seeking to adopt a 4-year-old girl from southern Oregon, causing the states to dispute which has jurisdiction over her.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2hBE3pX ) that Oregon child welfare officials temporarily placed the Klamath Falls girl with her aunt and uncle in Kentucky two years ago. The officials then decided last year that an Oregon couple, unrelated to the child, could adopt Laila Sloan.
A Kentucky judge then ruled that the uncle and aunt could adopt her because their state has jurisdiction.
Oregon attorney Richard Garbutt, who is representing the girl, says the state is fighting the Kentucky decision. He says the state wants to avoid creating the precedent of allowing another state to claim authority over Oregon foster children temporarily placed out of state.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com