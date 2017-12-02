BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 44-year-old central Oregon woman who worked at the Deschutes County Jail is facing charges after authorities say she had sex with an inmate and brought in tobacco.
The Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2AmRZPG) that April Ann Hoisington-Kite of Bend was charged Friday with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and supplying contraband.
Hoisington-Kite has not been allowed back in the jail since being cited and released Nov. 1.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Bailey says Hoisington-Kite was a contract employee working through a company called Aramark.
Bailey says Hoisington-Kite met the inmate in the kitchen area.
Hoisington-Kite is scheduled to appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com