PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon jail is no longer honoring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for people entering the jail on local charges.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility in The Dalles, known as NORCOR, officially changed its policy last month after settling a lawsuit with a man who said officials at the jail violated his constitutional rights.

The policy change and lawsuit show NORCOR honored ICE detainers, despite a 2014 court ruling that found ICE detainers did not provide independent authority to jails to hold people past the time when they should have been released on their local charges.

A detainer calls for immigrants living in or entering the country illegally or without legal permission to be held until federal agents can arrive to take them into custody.