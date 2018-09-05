PILOT ROCK, Ore. (AP) — A bow hunter in Oregon mistook a pet pot-bellied pig that had escaped from its owners’ home for a feral hog and fatally shot it.

The East Oregonian reports Wednesday that Janet and Jerry McKague had cared for the pig named Porky for more than a year.

Porky escaped on Aug. 31 and the family searched for him until they learned that a bow hunter had shown up at a local store claiming to have shot a 167-pound feral pig.

The McKagues contacted the Oregon State Police.

Authorities contacted the hunter, who was cooperative and said he thought the pig was wild.

Porky’s carcass was seized as evidence.

The case will be forwarded to prosecutors but no charges have been filed.

