PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to sit down with Washington lawmakers before the end of the year to further discussions about replacing the Interstate Bridge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the Portland Democrat said at a transportation forum this week that she welcomes a renewed commitment from Washington legislators who appear ready to start talking about replacing the Interstate 5 bridge connecting the two states.

Five years ago, Washington declined to pay for its share of the controversial Columbia River Crossing Project.

Washington’s Legislature recently supported investigating what pieces of the failed CRC project were still salvageable.

Kotek is the latest Oregon lawmaker to say she’s ready to work with Washington again on the proposal.

The span is the only drawbridge on the I-5 in Oregon, Washington and California.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com