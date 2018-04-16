PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health & Science University has narrowed its search for a new president to three out-of-state finalists.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the candidates will be visiting campus in the coming weeks.

The candidates are Dr. Jay Hess, Dr. Laura Roberts and Dr. Danny Jacobs.

Hess is vice president for university clinical affairs and dean of the school of medicine at Indiana University. Roberts is a professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine and chief of psychiatry for Stanford Health Care. Jacobs is executive vice president, provost and dean of the school of medicine at University of Texas Medical Branch.

Outgoing president, Dr. Joe Robertson, announced his retirement shortly after he was diagnosed with a mild form of multiple sclerosis.