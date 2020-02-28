A Washington County adult is sick with the first presumptive case of the new coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday.

The person tested positive for coronavirus. The case needs to be confirmed by federal health officials. The patient is isolated at Kaiser Permanent Westside Medical Center. It is a case of community-spread disease. The person is a teacher at a Clackamas County school, health officials said, and had contact with people in Forest Hills Elementary School at Lake Oswego.

The state would not disclose their age, sex or specific condition.

“We’ve been expecting this and we are prepared for it,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority.

The person first had symptoms Feb. 19, the agency said in a statement. A sample from them was collected and sent to a laboratory in Hillsboro, which used a test kit provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As far as health officials know, this person did not travel to any of the areas affected by the coronavirus, which means the person could have caught the disease from someone in the community. The person was not under monitoring for coronavirus symptoms.

Gov. Kate Brown encouraged people to continue to go about their daily lives and wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and to stay home if sick. Brown said she learned of the case around 3 p.m. Friday.

State officials also said Friday that one of the people who has been under monitoring for symptoms developed them, and is now under investigation for coronavirus. This person is not connected to the confirmed case.

Federal health officials have said that the spread of the epidemic across the United States is all but inevitable. Most of the more than 60 confirmed cases in the U.S. are tied to people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan or people who otherwise traveled abroad. Although there are only a handful of confirmed cases that have no known origin, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the public should expect more.

There are two possible cases of coronavirus linked neither to travel nor contact with sick people, California officials said Friday. The spread of the disease through unknown means could indicate that the virus could get outside the control of health officials, who monitor for symptoms in those who’ve traveled to hot spots or had contact with sick people.

As of Feb. 25, Oregon was monitoring 76 people who had traveled to China within the prior 14 days. Oregon counties had already finished monitoring 178 people. Two Oregonians have been tested for coronavirus because they developed symptoms while under monitoring.

Oregon’s top health official told lawmakers Friday, before the announcement of the Oregon coronavirus case, that there is currently little risk to Oregonians of catching the virus.

Coronavirus is most dangerous for old people and those with underlying conditions. The vast majority of cases are mild. The virus is thought to be spread from person to person when in close contact – within about 6 feet – through droplets emitted when a person coughs or sneezes. It may also be possible to catch the virus by touching a surface that has the virus and then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.

The state’s announcement came amid growing numbers of cases globally and in the United States. More than 80,000 people worldwide have been infected and about 3,000 have died – most of them in China, where the epidemic started.

This post will be updated frequently.