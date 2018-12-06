SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon recorded the second-highest number of votes cast in an election in the 2018 election in state history, eclipsed only by the 2016 presidential election, though the percent of registered voters who cast ballots was the lowest since 2002.

The clashing numbers are due to the number of registered voters having shot upward through Oregon’s “motor voter” automatic voter registration. Only five times since 1960 has the 2018 turnout percentage of 69.7 percent been lower.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Thursday said 1,914,923 ballots were cast last month. In 2016, 2,051,452 were.