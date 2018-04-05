SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she won’t let National Guard troops from her state be stationed at the Mexican border should President Donald Trump request them.
The Democrat Brown, in a Tweet Wednesday, said as “Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border.”
Trump this week said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border had reached “a point of crisis” in his proclamation directing National Guard deployment to the southern border.
On Twitter Brown, a frequent critic of Trump, said Oregon hadn’t been contacted by federal officials but added she had no” intention of allowing Oregon’s guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington.”
