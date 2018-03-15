PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown did something that shocked and angered librarians and library supporters across the state.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Brown fired State Librarian MaryKay Dahlgreen on Tuesday.

Brown’s spokeswoman Kate Kondayen says Dahlgreen “fell short of clear and timely expectations from legislators.”

Kondayen says Brown gave Dahlgreen the option to transition out of her position, but she chose to be fired instead.

Oregon State Library Board of Directors Chair Ann Malkin says the board and librarians throughout the state thought Dahlgreen did a great job.

Malkin says she expected the board would have input, the chance to advocate for Dahlgreen or at least a heads up on the decision.

Kondayen says the governor has not yet chosen a replacement for Dahlgreen.

Dahlgreen is the seventh department chief to be ousted since Brown took office in 2015.

