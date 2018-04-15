SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in the second county in a month.

Brown on Friday announced a drought emergency in Grant County due to low snowpack, lack of precipitation, low streamflows and warming temperatures.

The declaration comes after Brown announced a drought emergency in Klamath County on March 13.

They’re the first state drought declarations since 2015.

The governor’s drought declarations allow increased flexibility in how water is managed to ensure that limited supplies are used as efficiently as possible.

The drought declarations also position farmers and ranchers in the county for federal aid as Oregon braces for the upcoming wildfire season.