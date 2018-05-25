SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in Harney County.

The Capital Press reports it’s the third drought declaration the governor has made so far this year, following ones for Klamath and Grant counties.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates nearly all of southeast Oregon has moderate to severe drought. Winter snowpack has completely vanished in the Harney Basin, and is rapidly diminishing across the rest of the state.

The drought declarations allow increased flexibility in how water is managed to ensure that limited supplies are used as efficiently as possible. They also position farmers and ranchers in the county for federal help.