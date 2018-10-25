SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order blocking offshore oil drilling.

Thursday’s order directs state agencies to protect Oregon’s coastal economy by preventing activities associated with offshore oil and gas drilling. It comes as the Trump administration seeks to expand offshore drilling and scrapped an Obama-era policy to protect oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with one emphasizing economic growth.

Brown, a Democrat, sought an exemption for Oregon from the administration but has not received one. Florida’s Republican governor did receive an exemption.

Brown said her executive order will make it clear to oil and gas speculators that Oregon is not for sale. States control 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) of ocean closest to shore.