Gov. Tina Kotek announced Wednesday she is launching a task force focused on bolstering the economic future of Portland’s central city, which continues to reel from converging crises.

Kotek and the Oregon Business Council will convene a panel of local elected officials, business executives and civic leaders beginning later this month, she told The Oregonian/OregonLive in an interview.

Dan McMillan, president of insurance company The Standard, will co-chair the task force with the governor.

A final roster of confirmed participants will be forthcoming, said Kotek spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson have both been invited to join, Shepard said.

“I’m not always a fan of task forces. But we have to provide a venue where people can come together, address significant issues and have a plan of action,” Kotek said. “We got to talk about how the city looks, the streets looking clean, the graffiti. We have to talk about crime and vandalism.”

The move comes as Portland’s urban core remains among the nation’s slowest to recover in the aftermath of the pandemic amid blocks of empty offices and storefronts as well as pervasive homelessness, open drug use and public safety concerns.

Downtown foot traffic from March to May was just 37% of what it was during the same period in 2019, a recent analysis by the School of Cities at the University found.

And last week, readers around the U.S. and globe received an unvarnished look at Portland’s struggle with surging fentanyl overdoses and seemingly intractable street camping through four separate stories and opinion pieces published by The New York Times.

“I don’t want to play whack-a-mole. I want to make sure that we are addressing all of these key topics together and having progress together, Kotek said. “We have businesses who are committed to downtown. They have weathered a lot and they are still there. I don’t want to leave them hanging.”

In a statement, McMillan added: “We’re gradually seeing increased foot traffic, a decrease in property crime and boarded windows coming down. It’s time to seize the moment and write the next chapter for our beloved city, together.”

The first meeting of the task force will take place Aug. 22, and the group will reconvene in September and October, according to the governor’s office. The group plans to issue a series of recommendations at the Oregon Plan Business Leadership Summit in December.

