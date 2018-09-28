SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate seeking to become governor of Oregon has challenged Democratic Gov. Kate Brown to fire the state’s education director as he laid out his plan to improve education, which lags behind some other states in several respects.

Knute Buehler called Friday on state and local educators to achieve a handful of critical, evidence-based proficiency standards, for more resources and professional development opportunities for teachers.

Buehler said state schools chief Colt Gill should be fired after recent testing showed Oregon scores remained mediocre.