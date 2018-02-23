CORVALLIS, Ore. — A 14-year-old girl who reported a possible threat of violence at an Oregon school has been charged with disorderly conduct and initiating a false report.

Lt. Daniel Duncan of the Corvallis Police Department says the student was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to a juvenile detention center.

The Corvallis School District reported earlier in the day that a Linus Pauling Middle School student had received a Snapchat message indicating a threat. Investigators found that the girl who received the message was also the source it.