EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing a foster child in his care was sentenced to nearly 94 years in prison.

The Register-Guard reports 45-year-old Joe Albert Raygosa was sentenced Wednesday in Lane County Circuit Court after he was found guilty of 12 sex crimes against a child.

The 10-year-old girl reported the abuse that occurred between July 2016 and July 2017 after she was placed with a new foster family.

Raygosa was arrested in Lawton, Oklahoma, in March after fleeing Junction City with his family when authorities sought to question him about the abuse.

Defense attorney John Kolego told the court that Raygoso continues to assert his innocence and intends to appeal his conviction.

