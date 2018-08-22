EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing a foster child in his care was sentenced to nearly 94 years in prison.
The Register-Guard reports 45-year-old Joe Albert Raygosa was sentenced Wednesday in Lane County Circuit Court after he was found guilty of 12 sex crimes against a child.
The 10-year-old girl reported the abuse that occurred between July 2016 and July 2017 after she was placed with a new foster family.
Raygosa was arrested in Lawton, Oklahoma, in March after fleeing Junction City with his family when authorities sought to question him about the abuse.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
Defense attorney John Kolego told the court that Raygoso continues to assert his innocence and intends to appeal his conviction.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com