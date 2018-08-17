SALEM, Ore. — A climate prediction report issued by the National Weather Service says Oregon will remain hot, dry and smoky well into autumn this year.

The Statesman Journal reports Friday that forecast in the report released this week means that the state’s existing drought could get worse.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says that most 70 percent of Oregon is now in “severe drought” and some southern parts of the state are in “extreme drought.”

The historically dry conditions mean the eight large wildfires currently burning across Oregon could continue spewing smoke into October — and new fires could still ignite.

The report on the likely weather in September and October is released by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

