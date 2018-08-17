SALEM, Ore. — A climate prediction report issued by the National Weather Service says Oregon will remain hot, dry and smoky well into autumn this year.
The Statesman Journal reports Friday that forecast in the report released this week means that the state’s existing drought could get worse.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says that most 70 percent of Oregon is now in “severe drought” and some southern parts of the state are in “extreme drought.”
The historically dry conditions mean the eight large wildfires currently burning across Oregon could continue spewing smoke into October — and new fires could still ignite.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
The report on the likely weather in September and October is released by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com