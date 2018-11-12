SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters have been sent from Oregon to help suppress the deadly wildfires in California.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday that two teams with equipment and personnel were sent from eastern and southern Oregon at the request of California fire officials.
Forestry officials also said firefighters and equipment from the Douglas Forest Protection Association were among those sent. The teams will join their Oregon State Fire Marshal counterparts who are already there.
Officials say the teams were set to begin work Monday for about two weeks in Northern California where a wildfire ravaged the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Death toll rises in California wildfire, matching deadliest VIEW
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 29 VIEW
Authorities were stepping up searches for bodies and missing people.
Wildfires have killed 29 people in Northern California and two in Southern California.