PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are proposing a new framework for managing wolves that prey on livestock.

The East Oregonian reports that a possible deal emerged Tuesday that involves ranchers making clearly defined efforts to protect livestock and ward off wolves with non-lethal deterrents.

If ranchers follow those rules and still lose livestock to wolves, and the wolves meet the state’s definition of “chronic depredation,” ranchers can ask that the wolves be killed.

Ranchers and conservation groups have been working with a mediator to find a solution.

Todd Nash of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association says the proposal would provide much-needed clarity.

Sean Stevens of Oregon Wild says environmentalists like the idea because it prioritizes non-lethal measures.

Oregon officials plan to develop plans to present to the groups on Nov. 5.

