COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators issued a fine against a Coos County man for tons of trash piled up around his property near the Oregon Coast, but the case has a twist.
The Register-Guard reports (http://bit.ly/2y4gVs1 ) the state Department of Environmental Quality sent him notice of the $25,393 fine while he’s serving a five-year prison sentence.
Willy Joe Jenkins is an inmate at Snake River Correctional Institute in Ontario. He was convicted in 2015 of gun and methamphetamine crimes.
The DEQ gave Jenkins until mid-November to clean up the mess, but he still has more than two years to serve in prison, corrections officials said.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
If Jenkins doesn’t pay the fine and do the work, the DEQ can place a lien on his property and claim payment if the property sells.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com