MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A Warm Springs man has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for causing a car crash that killed his grandson and injured two others.

The Bulletin reports that Leroy Hicks Jr. said he was “sorry about everything” at Thursday’s sentencing in Jefferson County.

The crash happened almost four years ago Hicks was returning to his home on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. His brakes failed at a stop sign and he collided with a Ford Mustang.

Investigators determined the 5-year-old boy was not properly restrained in the vehicle.

A motion filed by the district attorney’s office argued that Hicks knew his brakes were faulty, and that numerous issues with the vehicle had existed for an unknown amount of time.

