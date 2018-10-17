PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An 8-year-old husky is recovering after being lost for two weeks in the Mount Hood wilderness, getting shot and possibly chewing off its own injured leg.
KATU-TV reports Hatcher was found Monday suffering from severe injuries.
Hatcher disappeared Sept. 29 when Shae Kosmalski took him and 14 other sled dogs on a trip to Frog Lake from southern Oregon.
Hatcher somehow got away from the pack, prompting an intensive search.
Kosmalski eventually returned home but a volunteer found the dog Monday about five miles from where Hatcher was lost.
The dog was taken to VCA Southeast Portland Animal Hospital where a vet said it seemed Hatcher had been shot in the leg and that Hatcher likely had chewed off what was remaining of it.
Hatcher is expected to fully recover.
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/