NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A 30-year-old doctor from Corvallis, Oregon, has died while surfing near Devils Punchbowl, about eight miles north of Newport.

KGW reports that police received a 911 call that Toren Stearns was in the water and in distress at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard sent out a cutter boat and rescue helicopter. Stearns was brought to the beach by a rescue swimmer.

Stearns was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stearns’ dog, which was left on the beach while he was surfing, was cared for by the Lincoln County Animal Shelter until Stearns’ family was notified.